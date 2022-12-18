Over 1,700 flood victims still at PPS in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,750 flood victims are still taking shelter at relief centres (PPS) in four states as of this morning.

KELANTAN recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 1,584 people from 490 families, and according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), all of them are at six PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

Based on the report on https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah has exceeded the danger level at 24.6 metres (m).

Four other rivers are at the warning level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (8.76 m), Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat (2.32 m), Sungai Pergau at Jambatan Jerimbong, Jeli (53.89 m) and Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli (29.25 m).

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims in the Segamat district remained at 75 people from 21 families who are currently taking shelter at three PPS.

The state JPBN, in a statement, said that 34 people were housed at Balai Raya Kampung (Kg) Batu Badak, Balai Raya Kg Kuala Paya (27) and Dewan Komuniti Kg Tasek (14).

Meanwhile, in TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims increased to 47 people from 13 families, and three more PPS have been opened, namely two in Hulu Terengganu and one in Dungun.

According to the state JPBN, the two PPS in Hulu Terengganu are Balai Raya Kg Perih (10 people from two families) and Balai Raya Kg Cheting (10 people from four families), while the PPS in Dungun is Masjid Kg Jongok Batu (four people from one family).

The number of flood victims taking shelter at the existing PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu remained at 23 people from six families, and rain was also reported in several locations.

In PERAK, 44 people from 13 families are housed at two PPS, namely Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib (SMART) Batu 4 and SK Sungai Tiang Darat.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to visit flood victims around Bagan Datuk and also those taking shelter at SK Sungai Tiang Darat this morning. - Bernama