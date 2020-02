KUALA LUMPUR: Policemen numbering over 1,700 have been assigned to maintain law and order, as well as for traffic control, at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves during Thaipusam.

During a visit there today, Selangor police chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, said that policemen have been brought in from neighbouring districts and there will also be the presence of the General Operations Force (PGA) and Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

“Police predict the area will be flooded with people when the silver chariot arrives (from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple).

“Things are under control at Batu Caves and the police hope it will stay calm till the celebration is over. We want to avert any untoward incident because tourists also come to witness the festival,” he said.

On Feb 5, Sentul ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah, had said decisive action would be taken against anyone who provokes chaos during the silver chariot procession from the temple in Jalan Tun H. S. Lee on Feb 6 to Batu Caves today.

Thaipusam is tomorrow (Feb 8) and the chariot will make its way back to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Feb 9. — Bernama