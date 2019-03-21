Over 176,000 dangerous weapons seized at airports throughout 2018: Kamarudin

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) security team has managed to track and seize 176,636 dangerous weapons throughout 2018, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said the team also seized 240 firearms, ammunition and firearm components within the same period.

Kamarudin also reminded the aviation security personnel to step up safety measures at the airports and take the mass shooting incident in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday as a lesson.

“If a place of worship like a mosque could be attacked, what more an airport which handles millions of people a year. Hence, tighter security is needed,” he said at the passing out parade of MAHB aviation security officers and assistants (auxiliary police) at the Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today,

Meanwhile, MAHB chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali in her speech said as the country’s main entry points, MAHB placed high emphasis on security at the airports.

“This includes provisions for training and acquisition of the latest high-tech logistics,” she said.

The event saw the commissioning of 28 auxiliary police officer trainees and 201 aviation security assistants with police constable rank, bringing the number of MAHB aviation security officers and assistants nationwide to 4,055. — Bernama