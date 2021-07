KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,800 B40 families from across Peninsular Malaysia affected by the Covid-19 pandemic received cash assistance from Tabung Warga TNB Prihatin (WTP) launched by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) on June 9 with distribution worth more than RM1 million.

In a statement today, TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the utility company’s employee contribution fund had managed to collect more than RM1.52 million so far.

“Apart from TNB employees who have contributed to the fund with a value of more than RM1.52 million so far, I would like to thank the union leaders and TNB internal associations who agreed to set up the fund, as well as various parties who helped us identify recipients.

“Alhamdulillah, through the feedback from recipients of various races, many stated that the WTP fund assistance can alleviate the difficulties of their families,“ he said.

Mahdzir added that apart from the WTP fund, TNB has provided various forms of assistance to more than 10,000 B40s with an allocation of almost RM9.5 million since the beginning of this year, including financing the reconstruction and repair of houses, distribution of food supplies and basic necessities as well as pocket money. — Bernama