Over 18,000 units of teachers’ quarters unoccupied

KUALA LUMPUR: Of the total 47,947 teachers’ quarters units developed by the Education Ministry (MoE), 18,740 units are unoccupied, said Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ting.

Lim said the MoE has appointed real estate consultants to carry out a study including submit their proposed solutions to optimise the use of the unoccupied units nationwide.

She said the study is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

“We will wait for the report before planning on the next course of action in optimising the vacant units,“ she said during question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim said this in reply to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) on the number of teachers’ quarters units and the ministry’s plan to repair and maintain the dilapidated housing units.

Meanwhile, the MoE is examining the proposed distribution of BAP funds to be credited directly into the students’ account following the issue of negligence and theft involving the funds.

Lim said the move was also to make it easier for parents as they would no longer be required to come to school to collect the money.

“However, we need to see if the bank is prepared to handle this and give consideration to students from the interior areas, as it may be difficult and costly for them going to the bank,“ she said in response to a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) on the best way to manage the BAP funds.

In addition, Lim informed that the MoE has requested schools to return the balance of the BAP funds before July 31 after the number of those eligible for the aid has been confirmed. - Bernama