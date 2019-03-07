Over 2,000 counterfeit goods worth RM40,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 2,000 counterfeit goods worth nearly RM40,000 were seized by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, in a joint operation, this afternoon.

The ministry in a statement tonight, said the operation which started at noon was carried out by 10 officers and personnel jointly with representatives of companies who were licensed to sell the original products, at three premises in Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Bukit Bintang.

“The operation was conducted on the premises, as result of intelligence and investigations carried out from January, these premises have been raided several times before.

“During the raid, the premises were closed and locked. We were forced to open the premises using a padlock cutter,” the statement said.

Among the items seized were 939 pairs of slippers, 197 watches, 252 bags and 360 pairs of shoes from a variety of luxury brands such as Gucci, G-Shock, Nike, Mont Blanc and Daniel Wellington.

However, no owners or workers were at the premises during the raid.

“All the seized items have been placed at the ministry’s exhibit storage facility and identification has been made by representatives from companies selling the original products,” the statement said. — Bernama