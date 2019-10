KAJANG: More than 2,000 high-risk and 116 radical prisoners serving time at prisons across the country are undergoing compulsory human development training, according to Prisons director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar (pix) today.

The Human Development Programme which involves the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners, is conducted by trained prison officers, and begins from the first day of imprisonment and ends when the prisoner is freed, he said, adding that careful and diplomatic approaches were used with the aim of changing the ideologies of inmates.

In his speech at the launch of a three-day colloquium and workshop themed ‘Preventing/Countering Violent Extremism and Radicalism In Prison: What’s Working?’ here, Zulkifli said that prison authorities were also undertaking several initiatives such as categorising radicals and separating their quarters from others, as part of rehabilitation efforts.

The sorting of prisoners according to ‘maximum’, ‘medium’ and ‘minimum’ categories, was based on several factors such as information received from the police, risk reports and the level of aggression of each inmate, he said, adding that psychological tests were also undertaken to determine the level of readiness of prisoners to undergo rehabilitation.

As for inmates detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015, the evaluation of their achievements while undergoing rehabilitation, is undertaken jointly by three agencies comprising the Home Ministry, Prisons Department and the police, Zulkifli clarified.

Today’s event was officiated by Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (security) Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan. — Bernama