Over 200 companies involved in providing training, skills to prisoners

SHAH ALAM: More than 200 companies from various sectors are involved in the Corporate Smart Internship programme since it was first introduced in late 2016 which was implemented with the aim of providing training and skills to parolees (ODP) and Licensed Release of Prisoners Programme (PBSL) in the employment sector.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the effort was a step to give public awareness and to assist in the rehabilitation of prisoners as well as to reduce government costs and reduce the excess capacity of prisoners in prisons.

He said as of Oct 8, a total of 10,446 ODPs and 1,284 PBSLs had participated in the programme with some of them having been hired as employees after being released from prison.

“Those selected are among those involved in petty crimes but will go through various screening processes before being approved to follow the programme,“ he told a press conference after attending a collaboration programme between Penjara Malaysia and Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd here today.

He said Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Malaysia which has been involved in the programme since 2019 has taken 1,077 ODPs and 84 PBSLs with 20 of them being employed.

ODP and PBSL who work in the company also enjoy facilities such as hostels, transportation, minimum wage in accordance with government regulations, overtime allowance, meal allowance, health facilities, work uniforms and insurance.

“Panasonic is also adding 379 more people to the programme, and I am asking the Parole division to provide the company with another 379 people in stages until November,” he said.

He said ODPs and PBSLs were also given the opportunity to gain skills in other sectors including industry, plantation, manufacturing and services. — Bernama