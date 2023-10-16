Over 200 foreigners detained in raids on six entertainment outlets - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 207 foreign nationals in raids carried out at six entertainment outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor from Thursday (Oct 12) till yesterday.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation/Legislation) Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the raids on four premises in Kompleks Wilayah, Jalan Dang Wangi here yesterday involved activities at entertainment outlets ‘controlled’ by foreigners.

According to him, a total of 38 Bangladesh and Pakistan nationals were detained in the four clubs which had been in operation for three months to one year.

“The inspection (of these premises) found the manager, assistant manager and workers at these entertainment outlets were Bangladesh nationals while the customers were mostly Bangladeshis, with 10 locals,“ he said in a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Meanwhile, a total of 96 foreign nationals were detained on Thursday in a separate raid by the Bukit Aman CID Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) in Taman Tampoi Indah, Johor Bahru.

Rusdi said among the foreigners nabbed, were Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese women, aged between 19 and 51.

Meanwhile, a total of 73 foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 44, believed to be working as guest relations officers (GRO) were detained during a raid in Serdang, Selangor on Saturday.

“Investigations revealed that the entertainment outlet had an open pub concept and karaoke centre offering rooms from RM800 to RM2,000, and a GRO package of RM100 per hour per person as well as ‘flower necklace’ tip payments of between RM50 and RM500.

“Urine tests carried out found eight local men and seven women positive for ketamine. We also arrested two local men who worked as bouncers (at the premises) and are believed to be involved in secret society activities,“ he added.-Bernama