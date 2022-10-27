Over 200 personnel involved in Melaka disaster simulation exercise

ALOR GAJAH: More than 200 officers and personnel from various agencies in Melaka are involved in the state-level disaster management simulation exercise, in an effort to increase the level of preparedness of all parties involved to face any eventuality.

Simulation exercise chief coordinator Dr Khamarul Ariffin Arif said the disaster management simulation exercise, in conjunction with National Preparedness Month 2022, involved an incident of a helicopter crashing into a health clinic resulting in more than 50 victims being injured.

Dr Khamarul, who is also an emergency physician at Melaka Hospital, said that the simulation, similar to dealing with the actual situation of a disaster, was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the National Security Council (MKN) and also involved the use of assets and facilities from all agencies involved.

“Various agencies are involved, including the Ministry of Health (MOH); the Royal Malaysia Police; the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force (APM), in handling search and rescue operations for victims involved in disasters, thus testing the preparedness of not only the MOH but also the disaster management system in Melaka.

“In handling this disaster, Melaka Hospital, Alor Gajah Hospital, district health offices, Crisis Preparedness and Response Centres (CPRC) and the state Health Department are also involved in testing their preparedness,” he told reporters after the simulation exercise, held at the Rembia Health Clinic today.

Also present were MKN 20 operations commander, Supt Arshad Abu, who is also Alor Gajah district police chief, and Melaka APM deputy director, Nor Farhani Mat Husin. - Bernama