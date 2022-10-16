Over 2,000 applications for DE Rantau Nomad Pass received since Oct 1

LANGKAWI: Over 2,000 online applications for the DE Rantau Nomad Pass had been recorded since it was opened last Oct 1 under the Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programme (PEMANGKIN), said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said it showed a very encouraging response from digital nomads to come live and work in the country.

“When I was in Bucharest (Romania) (recently), I was informed that a programmelike this will become a trend in the future.

“So we must take the lead to provide facilities, not only (DE Rantau Nomad) pass with stipulated facilities, but also encourage participants involved in the hub in the region to adjust their respective businesses to take advantage of the opportunities available, improve digital applications and streamline business premises to suit the arrival of guests from all over the world,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after launching the second location of the DE Rantau Programme here today. Also present was Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad.

DE Rantau’s first location was in Penang which was launched last Sep 13. The programme aims at establishing Malaysia as the preferred digital nomad hub to boost digital adoption and promote digital professional mobility and tourism across Malaysia.

Through DE Rantau, MDEC will create a vibrant ecosystem that can support the digital nomad lifestyle to be able to regain the balance in working and living in the country.

Annuar said the special pass is valid for 12 months and could be renewed by the digital nomads if they want to reside in the country.

He said the DE Rantau Programme is capable of contributing to the growth of the digital economy and the ministry aimed to generate income of RM70 billion by 2025 compared to RM45 billion currently.

He said the ministry had received a request for the programme to be held in Sabah.

In another development, Annuar said Malaysia, represented by its ambassador to Romania, Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, had signed a joint statement (Final Acts) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) during the ITU 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest which ended last Oct 14.

Among the important things emphasised in the joint statement was empowering women through digital transformation and the use of internet of things (IOT) applications for smart cities and sustainable communities, he said.

“We are one of the new member countries that will play a role. I hope Malaysia will be an example because there are 183 countries, we have our own strengths,“ he added. - Bernama