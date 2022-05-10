Over 2,000 students back to online learning due to flooding in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Eight schools in three districts in Sabah have been ordered to close due to flood following continuous heavy rain in the affected areas since yesterday, said State Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin.

She said three of the schools are in Beaufort, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Paul, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lago and SK Bukau; four schools are in Tenom -- SK Gumisi, SK Ladong Sapong, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Yuk Syn, and SK Inubai, while the other is SK Tombovo in Penampang.

“All the schools are temporarily closed and it involves a total of 204 teachers and 2,425 students,“ she said in a statement today.

She said students will continue with their lessons through the home-based learning and teaching (PdPR) method until the situation improved and safe for them to return to school. - Bernama