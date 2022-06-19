Over 20,000 men seek counselling from LPPKN: Rina

KUALA DUNGUN: A total of 22,156 men in the country sought counselling from the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) for various problems from 2019 to June this year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said of the total, 33 per cent involved those who were having issues with their spouses, financial problems (20 per cent), family problems (17 per cent) and others (30 per cent).

“Most of the men who have attended the counseling sessions either individually or in groups are those aged 40 and below and have been married for one to five years.

“The counselling services provided through the FamilyCare@LPPKN Helpline are conducted virtually or through phone calls,” she told reporters after officiating the 2022 national-level Father’s Day celebration, here today.

Also present were State Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat and LPPKN deputy chairman Mastura Mohd Darby.

Rina encouraged those who feel distressed, especially fathers to utilise the psychosocial support service provided by the LPPKN and not to wait for things to get worse.

Meanwhile, she said in conjunction with this year’s Father’s Day celebration, the ministry through LPPKN is providing free health screening to the first 100 men who come to the nearest Nur Sejahtera Clinic starting today until June 25.

“In conjunction with the Father’s Day celebration today, LPPKN will also provide 300 additional health screening slots to men around Dungun,” she said.

Rina also announced that the Dungun Nur Sejahtera Clinic would provide additional psychosocial support service and health education to men around the district.

“Previously, this psychosocial support service was only provided at the Nur Sejahtera Clinic in Kuala Lumpur,” she said adding that currently, LPPKN has 64 Nur Sejahtera Clinics nationwide, including 15 mobile clinics. - Bernama