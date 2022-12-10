Over 20,000 police officers, personnel on standby for floods: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to mobilise some 21,019 officers and personnel nationwide in preparation for the monsoon floods, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He said 1,681 assets, including 367 boats, 845 four-wheel-drive vehicles, 454 lorries and 11 air assets are also ready to be dispatched according to need and current developments.

“I have also asked all state and district police chiefs to make early preparations to lead flood operations centres in their respective areas.

“In addition, 4,367 officers and personnel of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), along with assets of 41 three-tonne lorries and 36 four-wheel-drive vehicles are also on standby mode,” he told a special media conference on flood operations in Bukit Aman here today.

Hamzah said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), meanwhile has been tasked with providing flood relief assistance such as food supplies and essential items to flood-hit islands and also for flight evacuations.

He said there have also been reports of floods in Tanjung Karang in Selangor; Baling in Kedah; and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan as well as several areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Evacuation centres have been opened in those areas and relief efforts are being carried out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had indicated that PDRM will face constraints in its relief operations if floods strike during the 15th general election (GE15).

He said for the polls, PDRM will assign over 94,000 of its 120,000 personnel compared to almost 75,000 during GE14 as a result of the automatic registration of Malaysians aged 18 and above as voters.

“Those who require information regarding the flood situation can contact the PDRM Control Centre at 03-2266 3333/ 03-2266 3444/ 03-2266 3451 or MERS 999,” he said. - Bernama