Over 200,000 MAF veterans to receive Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance on April 17

ALOR GAJAH: Over 200,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans, including the non-pensionable ones, will receive Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKKA) amounting to RM350 each on April 17.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the payment proves that the unity government is concerned about veterans, especially non-pensionable ones, and wants to help ease their financial burden in preparing for Aidilfitri.

“We have about 79,000 non-pensionable veterans and more than 100,00 MAF pensionable veterans. All of them will receive this financial aid as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Budget 2023,” he told reporters after the Bubur Lambuk Cooking and Distribution programme here today.

Adly, who is Akor Gajah MP, said the government through the Defence Ministry, will also celebrate military personnel who are on duty such as in Lebanon in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya.

He added that various contributions for the Aidilfitri celebration will be channelled to the MAF members involved in peacekeeping missions abroad.

Meanwhile, he said security checks and patrols at the country’s borders, including rat routes and hotspots, will continue to be strengthened to prevent the entry of foreigners or any smuggling activities ahead of Aidilfitri. - Bernama