Over 21,000 IPT students benefited from Food Bank Siswa programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,025 students from 28 institutions of higher learning (IPTs) nationwide have benefited from the Food Bank Siswa programme as of September, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the programme spread its wings today with its launch at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak branch, which is the 29th IPT to enjoy the benefits of this initiative.

He said the Student Food Bank at the UiTM Sarawak branch has, so far, benefited 831 B40 students from various fields, in addition to successfully instilling the spirit of volunteerism in charity work.

“These student volunteers manage the food pantry, distribute food, personal items and learning equipment to the students in a systematic manner and control the inventory to avoid shortage of supplies.

“The success of the UiTM Sarawak branch Food Bank Siswa programme supported by strategic partners like Everrise and Econsave, who have generously assisted,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the Food Bank Siswa programme, managed by the Malaysia Food Bank Secretariat, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), has been activated since February 2019, with aid also channelled to the needy, including selected B40 and victims of natural disasters like floods.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry had also implemented the Retort Packaging Technology initiative involving the hotel and catering industry and agriculture-based food producers.

So far, he said, 12 retort machines have been operating in 10 selected locations and have produced over 3,000 food packs to be distributed to the targeted groups that have been identified.

“The Food Bank Siswa programme also benefited from this initiative since retort food is ready to eat,” he said. - Bernama