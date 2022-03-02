Over 22,000 flood victims in K’tan, T’ganu still at 86 PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,709 flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu were still housed at 86 relief centres (PPS) as at 8 pm today.

In TERENGGANU, 14,753 flood evacuees from 3,829 families were still at 65 PPS, from 16,183 involving 4,223 families at 2 pm.

The secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said that Kemaman still had the biggest number of flood evacuees at 6,885 followed by Hulu Terengganu (4,560), Dungun (2,517), Kuala Nerus (386), Kuala Terengganu (398) and Setiu (seven).

Meanwhile, Kemaman district officer, Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab when contacted, said although the weather condition in the district was improving and it was warm today, a number of locations such as Kampung Pulau Tempurung and Bandar Baru Bukit Mentok were still inundated by stagnant floodwaters.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) through its website at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that at the moment, no river water levels had exceeded the danger levels.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 7,956 (2,619 families) from 8,806 at 1 pm today and housed at 21 PPS in Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

The DID also reported that all the main rivers in the state were at normal levels. - Bernama