Over 22.3 mln Malaysian adults fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,361,734 individuals or 95.5 percent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of 11.59pm last night, compared to 22,348,481 individuals on Saturday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 22,872,309 individuals or 97.7 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, 63,489 doses were dispensed yesterday, involving adults and adolescents, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 50,076,170.

As for teenagers aged between 12 and 17 years, a total of 2,091,464 individuals or 66.4 per cent have completed their vaccination while 83 per cent or 2,612,742 individuals have been given at least one dose of the vaccine under PICK for Adolescents which was launched on Sept 8.

In the meantime, a total of 16,244 Covid-19 vaccine booster doses were given yesterday bringing the cumulative total so far to 307,653 doses. — Bernama