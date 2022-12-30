Over 23,000 kg of food supply delivered by helicopters to Orang Asli villages

GUA MUSANG: Helicopters from the Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has delivered 23,399.5 kilogrammes of food supply to the Orang Asli villages affected by the floods since last Sunday.

JBPM Subang Air Base public relations officer Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said the food supply was sent using the AW139, A109E and Mi 17-V helicopters as road links to the villages were cut off due to the floods.

He said among the Orang Asli posts affected were Pos Lalok, Pos Sau, Pos Bihai, Pos Hau, Pos Tendrik, Pos Sempadik, Pos Belatim, Pos Gob, Pos Simpor and Pos Balar.

“The total amount of food supply sent to them is 23,399.5 kg involving basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil and canned food,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the mission was assisted by the Gua Musang JBPM Gua Musang, the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), the Malaysian Volunteers Department (RELA) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The operation went smoothly and was a success due to the good weather,“ he said. - Bernama