Over 23,000 sign petition urging GPS to reject PN

PETALING JAYA: A petition calling for Christian MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to reject any collaboration with Perikatan Nasional to form the next government has garnered over 23,400 signatures.

The petition on Change.org was launched yesterday after a Sarawak assemblyman called on GPS to reject any alliance with Perikatan Nasional and its component party PAS, FMT reports.

Ba’kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said Sarawak’s multiracial and multireligious harmony must be preserved.

He said Sarawak Christians rejected Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement last week, claiming that Jews and Christians were using Pakatan Harapan to Christianise Malaysia.