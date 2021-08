KUANTAN: More than 235,000 or 20 percent of Pahang residents who are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccination have yet to register through the MySejahtera application.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus has advised this group of people to register on the app immediately to enable herd immunity to be achieved.

She said getting vaccinated is part of the efforts to control the Covid-19 infection, adding that as of today, more than 50 percent of the adult population in the state have received the two-dose vaccination.

“Today, Pahang reported a total of 839 new cases. This is quite high. However, if we look at the weekly cumulative trend and a weekly average of daily cases, we find them showing a decline.

“It is the first declining trend seen in nine weeks and it happened in line with the increase in vaccinations in Pahang,“ she said through a post on her Facebook page.

Pahang aims to inoculate 80 percent of its population by the end of October, before the start of the monsoon season. — Bernama