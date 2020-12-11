Over 24,000 receive financial aid from Melaka Welfare Dept

MELAKA: The Melaka Social Welfare Department (SWD) has channelled monthly financial assistance to 24,530 recipients for the period from January to September this year, the Melaka State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar said that of the total, Melaka Tengah district has the highest number of recipients at 11,476 people, followed by Alor Gajah (6,688) and Jasin (6,366).

Latipah (BN-Taboh Naning) said the state government, in a meeting on April 16, had decided that all new applications for the Welfare Department’s financial assistance must be supported by assemblymen for the purpose of supporting and coordinating information.

“It is also an opportunity for recipients to meet their respective elected representatives and for the assemblymen to see for themselves the situation of the applicants to avoid any misunderstanding because some were found to have taken advantage (of the assistance) as they were from outside the state.

“Among the reasons recipients have stopped receiving assistance are their ability to be independent and income above the poverty line,” she said during the state assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri here.

She said this in her reply to a question from Damian Yeo Shen Li (DAP-Duyong), regarding the number of recipients of financial assistance from the state Social Welfare Department and the need for assemblymen to sign the applicants’ new application form. — Bernama