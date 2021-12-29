Over 2mln books at Big Bad Wolf warehouse damaged by floods

SHAH ALAM: About two to three million books were damaged after being submerged in floodwaters at the Big Bad Wolf Warehouse and BookXcess @ Wolf House bookstore in Section 33, Taman Alam Indah here due to the devastating floods that hit Selangor in the middle of this month.

In a statement today, Co-Founder of BookXcess and Big Bad Wolf Books, Andrew Yap said the total loss was in the process of being evaluated as this would take some time.

“However, from the initial assessment, millions of books have definitely been damaged, destroyed and could not be salvaged along with some equipment in the warehouse,“ he said.

Yap said clean up of the Big Bad Wolf Books warehouse and removal of damaged books due to mold setting was ongoing.

Aside from the BookXcess bookstore at Wolf House, he said all 14 BookXcess bookstores nationwide, BookXcess Online and BookXcess and Big Bad Wolf Books on Shopee are in full operations and taking orders.

“Only Wolf House, located at Section 33, Taman Alam Indah in Shah Alam is temporarily closed as it requires complete renovation due to severe damage.

“While we are at a loss of two to three million books, we aim to donate books to the surrounding communities that have been heavily impacted by flooding and look forward to working with those within the vicinity of our warehouse and we also welcome the public to join in our altruistic efforts,“ he added. — Bernama