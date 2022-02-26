Over 30 houses damaged by storm in Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS: Over 30 hours in Kampung Padang Nenas near here were badly damaged by a storm at 10am today.

Kuala Nerus district Civil Defence Force (CDF) officer Capt (PA) Zahidi Zainudin told Bernama that they were still gathering data on the actual number of houses that were damaged, adding that residents were advised to remain in their own homes if they had nothing urgent to attend to.

“ Based on a report by the Meteorological Department, current wind speeds in Terengganu could reach up to 60 kilometres an hour (km/h). The storm that lasted from 10 am till 3 pm damaged houses, ripped roofs off and uprooted trees,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident Syahida Kamaliah Abdul Karim, 36, said that although the incident did not last more than a minute, the devastation it wrought was severe.

“Several hours before the incident, there was heavy rain and strong winds. when I heard the winds growing stronger, I ran to the door to take a look outside and was shocked to see roofs being ripped off and items being tossed by the wind.

“I managed to record a 14-second video, and it was a very frightening moment as it was the first time such a strong storm occurred since I began staying here in 2014,” she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Another resident, Muhammad Mat Yasin, 36, who had gone back to his hometown in Ajil, Hulu Terengganu, said he received a call from his neighbour informing him that his house was badly damaged by the storm. Seven other of his neighbours’ houses were also hit by the storm, he added. — Bernama