Over 300 applications received for M’sian Family House of Affection

PUTRAJAYA: Over 300 applications and eligibility checks for repairs and rebuilding of post-flood houses under the Malaysian Family House of Affection (Rumah Kasih) initiative have been received by the Tabika Kemas Bukit Changgang one-stop centre, said the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB).

The one-stop centre was opened today and will be operational for three days.

It will facilitate flood victims registering their eligibility through a form provided for submission to the district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) for approval by the Coordination Implementation Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

KPLB Secretary-General, Datuk Ramlan Harun said the initiative by the ministry was aimed at smoothening and expediting the registration process and delivery of aid to the eligible flood victims.

The ministry has allocated RM50 million under the Malaysian Family House of Affection initiative with RM15,000 for repair works, RM56,000 for the construction of a new home in the peninsula and RM68,000 in Sabah and Sarawak, it said in a statement today.

KPLB has also started undertaking repair works last Saturday on nine houses of flood victims in Kuala Klawang, Chennah and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan, and four homes in Mentakab and Temerloh in Pahang.

To date, KPLB has received a total of 1,879 applications for houses to be repaired in the flood-hit areas nationwide while another 165 applications are for the construction of new homes. — Bernama