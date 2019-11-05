Over 300 held for smuggling various items worth RM170m

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 300 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling cigarettes, liquor, forest products and wildlife estimated to be worth RM170 million, from January to October.

Bukit Aman State Home Security Department and Public Order Deputy Director (Gerakan) Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the number of seizures by the Marine Police Force had increased more than 130% compared to last year.

“About RM42 million of the total value of the confiscated goods was contraband cigarettes.

“Marine police will enhance operations, intelligence and security controls in the country’s waters to control cigarette smuggling as the country faces losses of about RM5 billion,” he told reporters after opening the Regional Maritime Security Operation Workshop (MaSO) 2019 here, today.

Zainal Abidin said the five-day workshop, starting from yesterday, was attended by 35 senior officials from various agencies including police, maritime enforcement, the army and security agencies from 13 countries.

He said among the issues raised at the workshop were the enforcement of maritime law, international law, migrant issues and the maritime agency’s role on humanitarian issues. — Bernama