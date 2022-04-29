Over 3,000 police officers, personnel mobilised for Op Selamat

KUALA LUMPUR: With just days to go before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have made thorough preparations ahead of the 10-day Op Selamat 18/2022, effective today, in conjunction with the festive season.

An estimated 3,000 police officers and personnel from six states, namely Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur, will be mobilised under the operation to maintain security and help ensure smooth traffic flow.

In Perlis, a total of 1,200 personnel are ready to be deployed, with 60,000 to 80,000 vehicles set to enter the state, said state Police chief Datuk Surina Saad.

He said that roadblocks would be implemented only if necessary to avoid traffic congestion during the festive season, but the six locations expected to face a gridlock are Kuala Perlis, Padang Besar, Kangar Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Arau, Kangar Jaya and Beseri.

In Johor, a total of 300 state traffic contingent officers and personnel, who will be assisted by district police headquarters staff, would be mobilised for the operation, with congestion expected at 30 roads following an expected influx of 70,000 people from Singapore daily.

State Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said their focus would be to control traffic, maintain security and monitor residences, with a total of 41 hotspot areas found to be accident-prone, of which Batu Pahat has recorded the highest number of cases.

In Terengganu, a total of 22 officers and 167 personnel from the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will be deployed throughout the operation as the number of vehicles entering the state is expected to increase five times the usual 13,000 vehicles on normal days.

State Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said roadblocks would not be implemented, and they will pay attention to the 30 accident-prone areas and six hotspots that had been identified in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 police officers and 625 personnel will be on duty during Op Selamat in Kuala Lumpur, with the main focus being minimising road accidents and preventing house break-ins.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim also advised city folks to submit ‘balik kampung’ feedback forms to nearby police stations and inform their neighbours if they are going back to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In addition, he said 10 routes around the city centre had been identified as accident-prone areas, namely Jalan Kepong, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Ipoh, Middle Ring Road 2, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Duta and Jalan Sungai Besi.

In Pahang, state Police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said between 1.5 million and four million vehicles are expected to pass through the main roads in the state from today and, as such, police would carry out monitoring by conducting patrols in 16 hotspots, including on the highways and Federal roads.

He said over 300 officers and personnel would be involved, with the main focus being to prevent house break-ins and minimise road accidents.

In Kedah, road users are urged to send video recordings of other road users committing offences so that action could be taken against them.

This, according to state Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, is because 1.4 million vehicles are expected to enter the state, thus raising the risk of drivers committing offences that can endanger the lives of other road users.

He said video recordings could be taken of cars overtaking dangerously and using the emergency lanes, adding that offenders would be issued with summonses.

In addition, he said police would continue to carry out more frequent monitoring in accident-prone areas, among them in the districts of Baling, Kulim, Kuala Muda and Kota Setar. — Bernama