PUTRAJAYA: More than 300,000 people from the disabled (OKU) community, as well as single mothers who are registered with the Welfare Department will receive a RM300 one-off payment to help lighten their burden during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the aid will be channelled to eligible recipients before Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“The government is always concerned about the welfare and well-being of target groups such as the disabled community and single mothers,” he said when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) aired live over radio and television today.

The government introduced PENJANA, themed ‘Building The Economy Together’, as a short-term measure, covering 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, to develop and revitalise the national economy.

Muhyiddin said the government will also be allocating grants to non-governmental organisations representing both target groups.

Saying that the government understands public transport costs borne by the people for work and other activities, the prime minister said the MY30 programme will be introduced in which users of public transportation under the supervision of Prasarana will be able to enjoy unlimited travel passes for only RM30 per month in the Klang Valley.

“This initiative is open to all Malaysians and will take effect on June 15 until the year-end,” he said.

Muhyiddin, however, reminded all commuters to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of practising social distancing while on their rides.

In his announcement, Muhyiddin also announced the ‘GLC Penjana Komuniti’, in which government-linked companies are encouraged to adopt communities and implement socio-economic development projects.

Besides this, the government will pump in an additional RM50 million to the Peka B40 Healthcare Support programme that, among others, will utilised for health screenings and purchase of medical equipment.

