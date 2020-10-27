Over 300,000 new voter applications received - EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has received 308,451 new voter registration applications and 41,688 applications for change of polling centre address from July 1 to Sept 30 this year.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said all the applications were contained in the 2020 third quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) that will be on display for 14 days from tomorrow (Oct 28) to Nov 10 at 914 locations nationwide.

During the period, those who applied to register as new voters or change the address of their polling stations, between July 1 and Sept 30 this year, are advised to check the electoral roll, he said in a statement here today.

He said the check can be done through several methods, namely, at the exhibition locations by scanning the QR Code provided, or browsing the official portal of the state election offices, or by visiting the state election offices physically.

He said that for the exhibition, the EC would not place a copy of the RDPT book at locations, instead an A4 size notice containing the QR code for the relevant parliamentary constituency will be provided.

“This method is to prevent people from checking the name in RDPT by touching the book which in turn can lead to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All applicants are advised to check their names in RDPT and if their names are listed then they can make a claim using Form B,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said that registered voters who wish to object the inclusion of the name of any individual in an election constituency, they may do so by completing Form C.

He said both Forms B and C can be downloaded from the portal of the state election offices and should be submitted it to the Registrar (state election director) during office hours on any working day during the RDPT exhibition period.

He said, during the RDPT exhibition period, the EC would also display the list of names of those who had been removed from the electoral roll for various reasons based on Regulations 10 and 25 (2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002.

“Any questions about the RDPT exhibition can contact the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office or visit EC website at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my/ or via the smartphone apps ‘My SPR Semak’,” he said. — Bernama