Over 300,000 PwDs register for Covid-19 vaccination — Rina

BANGI: The number of persons with disabilities (PwDs) who registered for Covid-19 vaccination has increased to 306,740 as of June 27 from 280,904 recorded on June 20.

“We will mobilise volunteers to assist in the registration process, whether these PwDs are registered with JKM (Social Welfare Department) (or not) to ensure this group is not left out in the vaccination process,” Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said today.

Speaking to reporters after observing the vaccination process at the Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Center here which involved 26 PwD students, Rina said more than 105,000 PwDs have received their first dose of the vaccine shots and over 38,000 have completed both doses.

On the rising mental health problems, Rina said the ministry would continue to work with non-governmental organisations to address social issues in the country.

Commenting further, she said the Talian Kasih line had received 526 calls seeking guidance and counselling over the past six months.

“Apart from economic problems, many of them need counselling due to affected income, losing their jobs and loved ones because of Covid-19 and some who work from home are also stress because they cannot leave home,” she explained.

Rina said the ministry would also work with 300 registered counsellors to address the issue. — Bernama