Over 38,000 flood evacuees still at relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 38,738 flood evacuees were still housed in 126 relief centres across three states as of 8 am today.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 38,587 from the 39,677 recorded at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that 10,747 families were still taking shelter at 123 centres in the four affected districts.

Batu Pahat remains the worst-affected district with 37,827 victims, followed by Muar (504 evacuees), Segamat (193) and Tangkak (63).

Fine weather has been forecast for all 10 districts in the state this morning.

In PAHANG, the JPBN sekretariat said the number of evacuees dropped to 127 from 154.

Of this number, 90 are at a centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Leban Chondong and the rest at SK Kampung Aur, both in Rompin district.

In MELAKA, the JPBN sekretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees in Jasin remained at 24 and all of them were placed at SK Parit Penghulu. - Bernama