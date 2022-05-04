Over 4,000 traffic offenders booked in Malacca

MALACCA: A total of 4,477 summonses were issued by Melaka Police within five days of of Op Selamat 18 held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri since April 29.

Malacca Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Amran @ Mohamad Zaki Omar said of the total, 3,496 summonses were slapped on vehicles or posted to the motorists concerned.

He said a total of 981 summonses were issued directly to traffic offenders as soon as violations were detected.

“Melaka Tengah issued the highest number with 3,691 summonses, followed by Jasin (687) and Alor Gajah (98).

“Besides that, 340 road accident cases were recorded in the five days compared to 291 accidents for the same period of Op Selamat 15 during Aidilftri,“ he said while surveying traffic flow at the Ayer Keroh toll road here today.

Commenting further, he said two fatal accidents were recorded compared to three fatalities in the same period of the previous Op Selamat, with mostly motorcyclists involved.

Amran said Melaka police would continue with a ‘total enforcement’ approach with traffic dispersal on 12 roads identified as accident-prone in the state.

He said there were five such locations in Central Melaka, followed by Alor Gajah (four) and Jasin (three).

“Police are also focusing on Op Lancar to disperse the flow of vehicles entering Melaka.

“Within five days, a total of 263,977 vehicles were recorded entering Melaka through three toll entrances and alternative roads in the state,“ he said. - Bernama