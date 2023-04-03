Over 40,000 evacuated as S’gor becomes sixth state to be hit by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees has risen to 40,922 as Selangor became the sixth and latest state to be hit by floods.

In JOHOR, the number of victims continued to rise as 37,322 people have been moved to flood relief centres (PPS) as at 8 am today, compared to 34,849 people at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said 13 more PPS had been opened, bringing the number of relief centres to 238 in nine districts so far.

Segamat remains the worst affected district with 13,358 people from 3,921 families at PPS, followed by Batu Pahat with 7,368 evacuees from 2,136 families; Kluang with 5,288 victims (1,534 families) and Kota Tinggi with 3,292 victims (882 families).

Also affected are Muar with 3,330 evacuees (969 families); Tangkak, 2,661 evacuees (754 families); Johor Bahru, 699 evacuees (226 families); Mersing, 964 evacuees (280 families); and Pontian, 362 evacuees (91 families).

A total of 15 rivers in Segamat, Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Kota Tinggi also exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Muar in Lubuk Kepong (Segamat) which recorded a reading of 20.50 metres (m); Sungai Batu Pahat at Bekok Dam (Batu Pahat) 20.18 m and Sungai Endau at Kampung Contoh (Kluang) 15.63 m.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees continued to increase, with 2,317 people placed at 22 relief centres this morning compared to 2,186 people at 21 relief centres last night.

Rompin District continued to record the highest number of victims with 1,905 people, followed by Temerloh (254) and Pekan (106), Bera (29) and Maran (13).

Ten people were moved to a relief centre in Jerantut last night after the water levels of Sungai Tekam and Sungai Siam rose.

In MELAKA, the flood situation also worsened as 379 victims from 97 families were at PPS this morning, compared to 204 evacuees from 50 families at 8 pm yesterday.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement today, said another relief centre was opened in Jasin at about 11.30 pm yesterday. There are now six relief centres operating in two districts.

In SELANGOR, 107 victims from 24 families were evacuated to two PPS in Sungai Buloh and Kuala Selangor.

According to the Selangor Civil Defence Force State Disaster Management Committee, the relief centres are at SK Merbau Sempak, Sungai Buloh and Kuala Selangor Municipal Council Hall (MPKS) Desa Coufield, Kuala Selangor.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of flood victims dropped to 783 people from 214 families at six relief centres this morning, compared to 867 evacuees from 235 families last night.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims remained at 14 people from five families as at this morning, housed at the Julau Sports Complex. - Bernama