Over 40,500 flood evacuees still housed in relief centres in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood victims in several states continue to rise with over 40,500 evacuees currently seeking shelter in relief centres in six states.

In PAHANG, the state disaster management committee secretariat reported that evacuees have risen to 2,388 individuals in 21 centres compared to 2,317 individuals this morning, with Rompin having the most, with 1,912 people, followed by Temerloh (302 people), Pekan (106 people), Maran and Bera (29 people each) as well as Jerantut (10 people).

In MELAKA, numbers rose slightly to 380 people from 97 families at 2 pm compared to 379 people this morning. They are housed in six relief centres in Jasin (five centres) and Alor Gajah (one).

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 37,258 people compared to 37,322 this morning, but there were two more centres opened, bringing the total of centres currently in operation in the state to 240 in nine districts.

Segamat remained the worst hit district, with 12,900 evacuees from 3,783 families, followed by Batu Pahat (7,830 people from 2,294 families); Kluang (5,285 people from 1,533 families); Kota Tinggi (3,283 people from 879 families); Muar (3,278 people from 952 families); Tangkak (2,661 people from 754 families); Johor Bahru (699 people from 226 families); Mersing (964 people from 280 families) and Pontian (358 people from 91 families)

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees dropped to 711 people from 191 families as of noon compared to 783 this morning. They are being housed in four centres in Tampin, with Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Sungai Kelamah housing the most, 514 people. Meanwhile all centres in Jempol have been closed.

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 103 people from 25 families compared to 107 people from 24 families this morning. Two relief centres - SK Merbau Sempak, Sungai Buloh and Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor (MPKS) Desa Coalfields, Kuala Selangor remain open.

Finally, in SARAWAK, the situation remained unchanged, with 14 people from five families still being housed at Komplek Sukan Julau. - Bernama