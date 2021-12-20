Over 41,000 victims evacuated to 405 relief centres today - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 41,418 victims affected by the floods in eight states have been evacuated to 405 temporary relief centres as of noon today, said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

The states are Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, involving 8,384 families, said NADMA in a statement today.

According to NADMA 50 flood relief centres have been opened in Kelantan involving six districts, eight in Terengganu (two districts), 212 in Pahang (nine districts), 11 in Melaka (three districts), ten in Negeri Sembilan (four districts), 108 in Selangor (nine districts) and three in Kuala Lumpur.

It said as of 9.30 am today, the relief centres in Selangor accommodated 18,149 victims from 2,279 families from nine affected districts namely Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Klang, Sepang, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat.

NADMA informed that the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reported that a total of 627 victims have been rescued from Taman Sri Muda, Selangor.

“As of noon today, a total of 437 victims have been evacuated. Four victims have been taken to hospital by the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSM),“ read the statement.

It said this brought the total number of victims rescued in Selangor to 4,345, not including those rescued on the first and second day, adding that the number of victims rescued by the Civil Defence Force (APM) stood at 3,421 people. - Bernama