Over 50% of households in Malacca do not have internet access

MALACCA: More than half of the 213,000 households in Melaka do not have Internet access, the State Assembly was told today.

State Communication , Multimedia, NGOs, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee said only 48,227 households had Internet Streamyx and 32,340 with high speed broadband service.

“To ensure each household has Internet access, we have to have the infrastructure in place. We (government) are undertaking many projects for this including the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan in Jasin.

“The state government is making efforts in this direction together with the relevant ministries for sustainable internet services for the benefit of the people,” he said when winding up debate.

The assembly later adjourned sine die. — Bernama