Over 50 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,055,099 adults, or 51.5 per cent of the group in the country have received the COVID-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 22,925,835 individuals, or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 99.1 per cent or 23,202,575 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,788,874 individuals or 88.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,867,944 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 30,194 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 257 as first dose, 449 as second dose and 29,488 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,635,620.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, seven deaths due to COVID-19 were reported yesterday, with Pahang and Kelantan recording two cases each and one case each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu. - Bernama