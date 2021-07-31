Over 500 Pulau Redang tourism industry players vaccinated

KUALA NERUS: A total of 517 tourism industry players in Pulau Redang received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today, in preparation for the tourism revival in Terengganu.

Terengganu Tourism Department director, Fadli Yusof Zakaria, said the number included 167 foreign workers working in 15 hotels and resorts on the island, who received their vaccine jabs under the Pulau Redang Outreach Vaccination programme.

“The industry players who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today comprised hotel operators and employees as well as boat drivers.

“The vaccine injection gives confidence to tourists to travel to Pulau Redang once district and state borders reopen later,” he told reporters at the Pulau Redang Outreach vaccination programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Redang vaccination centre (PPV) today.

Apart from the tourism industry players, a total of 753 residents of Pulau Redang also received their vaccine shots yesterday during a similar programme at SK Pulau Redang.

Meanwhile, Fadli Yusof said that, with the efforts to ensure that residents and tourism players on the island receive vaccinations, it is hoped that the situation in Pulau Redang, which has not been receiving tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will soon recover.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian citizen, Watson Gomes Da Silva, 62, was impressed with the vaccination process at the PPV, which he described as easy and smooth.

“It was a very smooth process and it took only 20 minutes from the beginning (filling the form) until I got my vaccine shot,” the captain of a luxury ship, currently anchored in Pulau Redang, told Bernama.

Da Silva, who has been in Terengganu for the past two months, received the Covid-19 vaccine today, along with 12 of his crew members. — Bernama