Over 5,000 job opportunities on offer at three-day career carnival

MALACCA: More than 5,000 job opportunities will be offered at the Melaka edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Jamin Kerja Career Carnival, which will take place for three days beginning Oct 14 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here.

State Unity, Community Relations, Labour and Consumer’s Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the job offers cover various fields, including biotechnology and over 30 employers within and outside Malacca will take part in the carnival held in conjunction with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysia Family) Aspirations Tour (AKM).

“We are also targetting about 15,000 visitors to attend the carnival. This career carnival is also the best platform for graduates to find jobs that match their qualifications,“ he told reporters yesterday.

Ngwe said jobseekers who apply for jobs within three months will be given an allowance of RM300 per month if they meet the relevant requirements.

He said a job preparation allowance of RM400 will be paid if the applicant finds a job within four months from the date of application.

“The other conditions include the job seeker must be a person who is not yet registered or has not actively contributed to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) from June 1, especially new graduates, school leavers and informal workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The individual must be 18 years old at the time of application and not older than 60 years. The financial assistance is provided to ease the burden on job seekers and motivate them to look for jobs,“ he said. - Bernama