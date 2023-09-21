Over 5,000 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat set to be built this year

BENTONG: The government aims to build 5,045 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) this year with the additional RM123 million allocation approved in August.

Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming said that, so far, 4,250 units of houses have been built by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB), surpassing the target of 3,410 set for this year.

“Due to the concern of the Unity Government and the spirit of the Malaysia MADANI initiative to offer affordable homes or RMR, there is a big additional allocation for this scheme.

“According to the original budget, the government allocated RM358 million. Now, there is an additional injection of funds of RM123 million, taking the total to RM481 million nationwide,” he told reporters after officiating the ceremony to hand over the keys to the completed RMR to three recipients in Kampung Chemomoi, here today.

Nga also said that based on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR), several aspects related to the governance of the RMR project will be improved to ensure that the companies involved meet the stipulated targets without any leakages and irregularities

Nga is confident that the people now appreciate and understand the struggles of the Unity Government to defend the fate of the people, irrespective of race or background.

“The Unity Government is practising politics that unites all races. The unity of a multi-racial society is the key to success... it is our responsibility to adopt this new politics that unites the people of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga, who is also the DAP vice-chairman, denied allegations that the government is using a “barbaric politics” approach by not allocating development funds for parliamentary constituencies held by the opposition.

He said such allegations are not true because the allocations are channelled directory to the relevant parties, such as the District and Land Office and local authorities.

Several Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders raised the issue at the ceremony to launch its machinery and the announcement of its candidate for the Pelangai state by-election yesterday.-Bernama