CLOSE to 10% of the 646,094 students who registered at public universities, polytechnics and community colleges are still on campus as of last Monday, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Mansor Othman said.

Over 50,000 students remain on campus although the registration and admission process had been postponed, he said, adding that 113,297 students from private institutions of higher learning are still at their respective campuses.

“Face-to-face registration and admission process for new and old students, planned for last October, had been postponed but the ministry has given special consideration for students who have to remain on campus.

“The students include those who need technical facilities and those who want a conducive environment or have internet access problems. This allows them to continue learning online,” he said to a question by Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort).

Azizah had asked about the number of public and private institution students still on campus after the announcement of the postponement of their registration.