Over 6,000 homeless people registered with Anjung Singgah nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,936 homeless people have voluntarily registered at the five Anjung Singgah facilities available nationwide since its establishment in 2011.

According to Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh, of the total, 5,022 managed to obtain jobs.

Anjung Singgah is a social aid service centre which was established to provide temporary shelter for the destitute, especially those who are jobless and have no place to stay.

“Emphasis is on giving counselling, guidance and motivation to the residents to help improve and strengthen their resilience in facing challenges and developing positive attitude and behaviour,“ she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) on the ministry’s efforts in addressing and providing assistance to homeless people.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said as at last year, there were 799 homeless people around Kuala Lumpur.

“Our focus is to help them find jobs which match their skills and from Jan to March this year 67 people registered at Anjung Singgah Kuala Lumpur and 38 or 56.72% of them found suitable jobs,“ she said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who wanted to know regarding the centre’s enrolment and programme outcomes. — Bernama