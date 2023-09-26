Over 60% of polytechnic, community college curriculum will focus on TVET

TANJUNG MALIM: Over 60 per cent of the learning and teaching curriculum in polytechnics and community colleges nationwide will focus on the field Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (JPPKK) senior director (competency) Zainab Othman said this was because over 100,000 employment opportunities would be created in the TVET field for the next five years.

She said the setting the percentage is also an effort to attract students to directly venture into and be involved in TVET because, right now, TVET is one of the proactive components in contributing to the marketability of the workforce in Malaysia.

“Other efforts include forging collaborations between polytechnics and community colleges with industry players to ensure the empowerment of the TVET,” she said after the launch of the 11th Polytechnic Industry Career Expo (ExKIP) at the Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic here today.

She said the planned strategic collaboration would be able to add value, increase self-potential and inspire students to continue to be competitive.

On the ExKIP programme, Zainab said it was a platform to provide space and opportunity for polytechnic graduates to find jobs, especially in the field of TVET.

According to her, the programme is held to achieve the goals of the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education) through cooperation with the industries involved in leading the country’s TVET journey.

“I believe that through such commitments (ExKIP), coupled with the value of continuous education, polytechnics will continue to make positive strides and succeed in facing current challenges,” she said. -Bernama