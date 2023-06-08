Over 600 Bersatu members in Rantau Abang leave party for Umno

DUNGUN: More than 600 members of Bersatu in the Rantau Abang state constituency here announced they were leaving the party to join Umno today.

Former Rantau Abang Bersatu coordinating chairman Anwar Rosli said they made the decision because they were tired of the Bersatu leadership in the area, which neglected their welfare and only made empty promises.

“After examining the current political situation, the members who left the party today feel that they have been marginalised by the Bersatu leadership here who did not care about our problems.

“Many of us here are poor, but Bersatu didn’t help us... the one who helped a lot was Umno and they didn’t even discriminate whom to help,” he told the media here yesterday.

Most of the former Bersatu members who left the party were those in the Balai Besar and Taman Permint Indah polling districts.

According to Anwar, many more Bersatu members, especially in Dungun, will follow in their footsteps to leave the party and join Umno soon.

Former Balai Besar Bersatu branch chief Jalaluddin Mohd Zin handed over 600 application forms from the former members to join Umno to Dungun Umno division deputy chief Nur Hisyam Johari. - Bernama