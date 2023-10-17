Over 600 cops to be on duty for Malaysian GP

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDM) will deploy over 600 personnel to ensure the smooth running of the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on Nov 10-12.

KLIA Police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman said their personnel are all geared up to monitor the safety of visitors as well as control traffic movement.

“We will increase the number if necessary and we will also include the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) later.

“We expect traffic congestion in the area with the attendance of over 100,000 spectators. So, visitors are advised to be wise in making plans to go to the SIC,“ he told reporters during a briefing on the organisation of the Malaysian GP at the KLIA Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

Imran also advised spectators driving to the venue to park their vehicles at the designated parking lots (more than 34,000 parking spaces) provided since SIC will not be charging parking fees during the three-day race.

“We will not hesitate to take strict action against those who park their vehicles on road shoulders. We seek everyone’s cooperation to ensure a smooth traffic flow,“ he said.

He also confirmed that police have no plans to carry out special enforcement operations against motorists throughout the three-day event.

“We will not set up roadblocks because it will disrupt traffic flow. My advice to everyone is to comply with the law,“ he said.

The Malaysian GP will begin with the test session on Nov 10, followed by the qualifying session on Nov 11 and the actual race day on Nov 12.-Bernama