PETALING JAYA: Despite stern warning by the government, over 600 Malaysians have still refused to undergo a second Covid-19 screening as part of their home quarantine requirement.

In a statement today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) issued a reminder that those who continue to defy this order risk facing action.

“A second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of home quarantine is compulsory. However, 620 individuals have yet to undergo this second swab test,” he said.

“They can contact the Health Ministry for further information. Be reminded that the police can take action if they fail to do so,” he added.

However, the figure is an improvement compared to Monday, when the Health Ministry reported that a total of 1,472 individuals on home quarantine have failed to undergo a second test.

The second voluntary screening was made part of the requirement when the government announced that Malaysian returnees from abroad no longer need to be isolated in quarantine centres beginning June 10.

Ismail Sabri had previously said that violators of the SOP would be punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), for which they could be fined RM1,000 or hauled to court.

On a brighter note, Ismail Sabri said based on random checks conducted by the police on those under home quarantine, all were found to be complying with the government’s order and did not leave their homes.

“The police made 1,063 checks to monitor the compliance of the home quarantine SOP and found all to be obeying,” he said.

Since June 10, a total of 8,535 individuals have returned to Malaysia, of whom 8,498 were declared negative of Covid-19 and placed under home quarantine.

The remaining 37 who tested positive have since been taken to the hospital for treatment, Ismail Sabri said.

On a separate note, the minister said a total of 71 individuals were arrested on Wednesday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) requirements.

Of these, 29 were remanded while the remaining 42 were issued compounds.

“Among the offences committed were going to a karaoke or other entertainment centres (12 individuals), visiting pubs or night clubs (four), went for reflexology (seven), taking part in activities involving a large group of people (34) and others (14),” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the arrests were part of the special task force operations to ensure compliance conducted on Wednesday, involving 16,615 officers led by the police.