Over 60,000 pay zakat fitrah via online in Sarawak

KUCHING: The zakat fitrah (personal tithe) payment via online is well received in Sarawak during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) when a total of RM445,424 was collected from 63,632 contributors until the 15th day of Ramadan.

Sarawak Baitulmal Fund (TBS) general manager Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said payments could be made by visiting https://pelanggan.tbs.org.my/.

Among other zakat payment applications are MyEG, Maybank2U and Snap N Pay, Boost as well as Sarawak Pay, he told Bernama here today.

In Sarawak, zakat rate for this year is set at RM7 per person.

Meanwhile, Abang Mohd Shibli said TBS was also continuing the traditional method of payment through appointed amil (collectors) especially in remote areas.

“A total of 779 amil have been appointed to collect the zakat fitrah,” he said.

For more information and enquiries on the zakat fitrah payment, e-mail admin@tbs.org.my or visit Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak Facebook page. - Bernama