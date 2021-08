SEREMBAN: A total of 575,278 or 70.6 per cent of the Negeri Sembilan population aged 18 and above have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccination so far, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. (pix)

He said 721,697 individuals, or 88.6 per cent of the adult population had received the first dose of the vaccine.

According to him, the state government has also applied to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to increase the supply of doses for the state, as the stock received this week was lower than usual.

“Let us all pray that the application is approved, so that herd immunity can be achieved immediately,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

In another development, Aminuddin said 2,363 students from low-income families have benefited from the School Children Assistance (BAS), with a total of RM1.3 million allocated for this year.

-Bernama