Over 700 flood victims in Johor, Sabah remain in relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 757 flood victims in Johor and Sabah are still being housed in several temporary relief centres as of 4 pm today.

In Johor, the state disaster management committees (JPBN) informed that the number of flood victims placed in six relief centres dropped from 623 victims compared to 670 people at 8 am today.

Batu Pahat, which is experiencing stagnant floodwaters, recorded 597 flood victims from 165 families in five relief centres while 26 evacuees from nine families are still seeking shelter at one centre in Segamat.

In Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat, the water level is still above the danger level with a reading of 18.92 metres.

In Sabah, the state JPBN secretariat said that the number of flood victims remained at 134 people from 40 families who are being housed at a relief centre in Beaufort district. - Bernama