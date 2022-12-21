Over 70,000 flood victims taking shelter at relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of flood evacuees in five states increased to 71,208 people yesterday compared to 66,718 in the evening, with Terengganu and Kelantan still the hardest hit.

In KELANTAN, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said there were 31,311 victims recorded tonight, up from 26,630 in the evening, with 139 relief centres operating in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 39,311 people from 10,937 families compared to 39,108 people from 10,735 families yesterday.

A total of 304 relief centres are operating in all eight districts in the state, with Besut recording a total of 9,225 victims, Kemaman (8,573 victims), Hulu Terengganu (6,375 victims), Setiu (4,988 victims), Dungun (4,005 victims), Kuala Terengganu (2,545 victims), Kuala Nerus (1,839 victims) and Marang (1,761 victims).

The number decreased slightly in PAHANG, as 484 people from 113 families remain in five relief centres compared to 873 people from 214 families in the yesterday.

In JOHOR, the number of victims also decreased from 53 to 48, as one relief centre in Segamat was closed at 6 pm, leaving only two still operating in the district.

In PERAK, a spokesperson for the JPBN Secretariat said that 54 people from 17 families remained in two relief centres tonight involving the districts of Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak. - Bernama